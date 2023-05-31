Firefighters distribute water to residents as boil water notice continues in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett Fire Department helped distribute water to the city’s residents Tuesday in the department’s parking lot due to an ongoing boil water notice.

The city provided the water to distribute to affected residents and will give more away Wednesday in the fire department parking lot from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. They will give residents a 40-bottle case of water; one case per household. Bring a city water bill or a driver’s license with a city address on it to get your case.

“We are still under a boil water notice that has been passed on to the city by the HCWCID#1, the city’s water supplier. Due to the extended time we’ve been under this boil water notice and not knowing when they will be able to rescind the notice, the city has purchased bottled water to give to city customers,” the city posted.

They added that they hope to have more information Wednesday about the boil water notice.

