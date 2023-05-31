East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few scattered showers and/or thundershowers are possible this afternoon and early evening. They should be more scattered today than they have been over the past few days. Tomorrow, Thursday, we shouldn’t see many form across the area as we dry out just a bit. On Friday, a few will be possible, but not likely...however, on Saturday and Sunday, a few upper-level disturbances will move over our area increasing our chances for showers/thundershowers. With that being said, we are not looking for much in the way of severe storms...just some lightning and thunder, along with some windy conditions and brief, heavy rain. Rain chances diminish as we head into the early part of next week. Very warm afternoon temperatures are likely with a few days, this weekend, in the middle 80s...others should be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Welcome to June. Generally, light to moderate wind is expected through the next 7 days. Have a great Wednesday.

