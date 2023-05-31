Bullard under stage 3 water conservation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to a missing part within a well, the city of Bullard is currently under a stage 3 water conservation. The city manager, David Hortman, sent out a mass message notifying the city of the need to conserve water.

“We had to implement a stage three water conservation due to a mechanical failure at one of our main water producing wells,” said city manager, David Hortman.

The well serving Bullard has dropped in production of several hundred gallons per minute due to the missing part which has been ordered and is on the way. The city is currently waiting on a part to make a repair.

“We do have parts ordered, we have everything on the way, but we are at the mercy for when we receive those parts,” said Hortman, who also says that this happened suddenly and unexpectedly.

Right now, the city’s main concern is to preserve enough water for necessities.

“If a large structure fire was to happen, we need to be able to provide the fire department with enough water capacity to maintain, to put that fire out. That’s our main concern,” said Hortman.

Residents with an even numbered address must water outside only on Sunday and Thursday, while Residents having odd numbered addresses are permitted to water only on Saturday and Wednesday between 9:00 pm and 12:00 a.m.

“The reason for us to having to put it at the time is because we need the rest of that time for our wells and our towers and everything to catch up,” said Hortman.

Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. Not following the implementation may lead to citations.

“We do have the ability to write a citation no less than a $100, no more than $500,” said Hortman.

The city manager said any household that continues to not follow the implementation could have their water shut off for seven days.

