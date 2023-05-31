Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Bear jumps out of vehicle after door opened with rope

WCSO deputies coordinated a plan and were able to safely free the trapped bear!
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Nevada (TMX) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline patrol responded to a residence, where they learned that the owners had discovered a bear stuck inside their vehicle.

WCSO deputies coordinated a plan and were able to safely free the trapped bear!

Spring is an active time for the Tahoe bear population and a good reminder to be bear-aware when enjoying the beautiful outdoors.

Here are some tips to help prevent unwelcome bear visits: Be mindful of food wrappers, coolers, and scented items in vehicles.

Avoid leaving food in cars. Don’t leave garbage outside, and dispose of trash inside (not next to) bear-proof designated receptacles.

Do not feed the bears! Help keep wildlife wild for your protection and theirs.

Credit: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs
Image of wrecked mini-bike on the scene.
Mini-bike driver struck by car on Hwy 31 in Tyler
Longview firefighter carrying bicycle away from the scene.
Driver arrested following hit-and-run with bicycle in Longview
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says

Latest News

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline patrol responded to a residence, where they learned that...
Bear jumps out of vehicle after door opened with rope
Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck ramp in Georgia
A brawl broke out on Monday night at O’Hare International Airport baggage claim.
Brawl breaks out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport
Power of Prayer: Sculptor Felix Avalos carves religious art from East Texas timber