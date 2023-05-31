2 killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle Memorial Day crash in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have died and several more were injured in a five-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, the incident took place around 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Eastman Road at the Fourth Street intersection. The report states that Callie Bearden, 19, of Longview, was driving southbound on Eastman Road with one passenger in a Chevrolet Sonic at a high rate of speed when she failed to stop and struck another vehicle. The crash ultimately involved five vehicles in total.

Bearden was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. Additionally, Shelby Partain, 32, a passenger in a silver Dodge Charger, was also transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead from her injuries. Nine other vehicle occupants were also transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Longview Police Department continues to investigate the cause of the crash. Anyone having any information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.