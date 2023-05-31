Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle Memorial Day crash in Longview

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have died and several more were injured in a five-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, the incident took place around 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Eastman Road at the Fourth Street intersection. The report states that Callie Bearden, 19, of Longview, was driving southbound on Eastman Road with one passenger in a Chevrolet Sonic at a high rate of speed when she failed to stop and struck another vehicle. The crash ultimately involved five vehicles in total.

Bearden was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. Additionally, Shelby Partain, 32, a passenger in a silver Dodge Charger, was also transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead from her injuries. Nine other vehicle occupants were also transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Longview Police Department continues to investigate the cause of the crash. Anyone having any information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs
Image of wrecked mini-bike on the scene.
Mini-bike driver struck by car on Hwy 31 in Tyler
Longview firefighter carrying bicycle away from the scene.
Driver arrested following hit-and-run with bicycle in Longview
Chasity Head
Tyler woman indicted for 2022 fatal crash that killed 2 children

Latest News

Courtney Taylor Martin, 34, was reported missing by her family on May 24.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
Active shooter training at Mount Pleasant High School
WebXtra: Mount Pleasant ISD conducts active shooter training
Active shooter training at Mount Pleasant High School
WebXtra: Mount Pleasant ISD conducts active shooter training
WebXtra: Crockett’s week-long boil water notice continues