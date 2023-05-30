Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Financial expert explains debt ceiling, inflation, ‘hot economy’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just what is the debt ceiling and why does it need to be raised? What is a “hot economy” and why is it bad? How does the rise in interest rates affect regular Americans versus mega corporations? These questions and more are discussed as East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler speaks with financial expert Matthew Carbray.

Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs
WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint
The Watkins-Logan Veterans Home in Tyler hosted a Memorial Day program Monday.
Tyler Watkins-Logan Veterans Home hosts Memorial Day barbecue