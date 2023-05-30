Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint

The men first acted like customers, but then pulled out handguns began demanding money from the employees. Credit: Houston Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, March 13, 2023 at around 5:30 pm, three unknown males entered a convenience store, located at the 300 block of W. Alabama, Houston, Texas. The males first acted like customers, but then pulled out handguns began demanding money from the employees and customers.

One of the suspects jumped over the counter and forced the employee to open the cash register. Once the suspects had the money, they fled the location in a black four-door sedan.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County
Fire broke out at Mount Pleasant Bowling Alley & Activity Center Monday morning.
Early morning fire damages Mount Pleasant bowling alley
New Orleans Gardens
Longview’s ‘New Orleans Gardens’ owner explains plans to close
This weekend traditionally sees the highest rates for auto and water-related accidents.
Game wardens patrolling East Texas lakes on Memorial Day weekend
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says

Latest News

FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in...
Florida deputy faces trial for alleged failure to confront Parkland school shooter
WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint
WATCH: 3 suspects rob Houston convenience store at gunpoint
An electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group...
Want the $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.