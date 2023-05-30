Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman accused of money laundering and drug dealing pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Leslie Venegas, 23, was suspected of selling large quantities of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC-infused items, LSD or “acid”, as well as guns and gun accessories. She was arrested along with her girlfriend, Shelby Dedmon, in Oct. 2022 following an investigation through Venegas’ Snapchat account. On Tuesday, Venegas pleaded guilty to her charges in Judge Debby Gunter’s court, and was sentenced to the state’s recommended 20 years confinement. She also received six months for violating her probation.

Dedmon pleaded guilty to her charges on May 11, and received five years adjudicated probation. She had been found driving the car during a night of drug dealing preceding the pair’s arrest. A plausible cause search of the vehicle revealed 6.2 ounces of marijuana, 7.4 ounces of illegal mushrooms, three pounds of THC-infused items, and about $5,000 cash.

A search warrant on the house shared by Venegas and Dedmon found more drugs, guns, and over $50,000 cash. Tax documents found in the home showed that neither woman held a legitimate job which would explain the money. One such document revealed the gross legal income of one of the women to be $77.

