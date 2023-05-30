Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with scattered showers for our Tuesday. Like yesterday, there will be times skies trend more mostly cloudy, but we should all see some sunshine today. Also like yesterday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. While we don’t anticipate any severe storms, a couple stronger storms could create windy conditions and may produce small hail, but again, severe storms are not expected. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s, cooling into the 70s this evening. Rain comes to an end around sunset, if not earlier. Overnight, a mix of clear skies and clouds as temperatures cool into the mid 60s. Tomorrow, another chance for showers, partly cloudy otherwise. Highs through the rest of the work week will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, pretty close to normal for late May and early June. Noteworthy chances for rain return to the forecast by this coming weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday continuing to increase in likelihood. Have a great afternoon.

