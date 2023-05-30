TDCJ bus carrying 5 inmates crashes in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A prison bus transporting five inmates was in a minor crash in Trinity County Tuesday.

A Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said that the bus was on Hwy 287 at the time of the crash, which he described as minor. According to Wallace, all five inmates are accounted for, and none sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to the post, the inmates are being taken to another facility until a TDCJ bus can arrive.

