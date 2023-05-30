Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

TDCJ bus carrying 5 inmates crashes in Trinity County

Image from the scene of the incident.
Image from the scene of the incident.(Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A prison bus transporting five inmates was in a minor crash in Trinity County Tuesday.

A Facebook post from Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said that the bus was on Hwy 287 at the time of the crash, which he described as minor. According to Wallace, all five inmates are accounted for, and none sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to the post, the inmates are being taken to another facility until a TDCJ bus can arrive.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County
New Orleans Gardens
Longview’s ‘New Orleans Gardens’ owner explains plans to close
Fire broke out at Mount Pleasant Bowling Alley & Activity Center Monday morning.
Early morning fire damages Mount Pleasant bowling alley
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs

Latest News

Image of wrecked mini-bike on the scene.
Mini-bike driver struck by car on Hwy 31 in Tyler
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk on the House floor at the state Capitol...
Special election to replace expelled Bryan Slaton in Texas House set for Nov. 7
Matthew Carbray
WATCH: Financial expert explains debt ceiling, inflation, ‘hot economy’
The prices of certain grocery items have begun to decline.
WebXtra: East Texans see egg prices drop following reduced demand