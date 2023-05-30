Texas toddler hospitalized with fractures on his legs, head concussion

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TELEMUNDO TEXAS) - Authorities in Bexar County have arrested a man and a woman in connection to what investigators say was an apparent cycle of abuse to the woman’s three-year-old son, who is in the hospital, according to Telemundo Texas.

Justin David Garcia, 25, and Brandy Nicole Laurel, 24, are accused of grievous bodily injury to a child, after an investigation that began at the beginning of May when authorities were notified when the boy arrived at a local hospital with “various injuries to the head and face,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

According to Salazar, the boy was also taken in April to the local hospital.

“We are not talking about minor injuries,” said Salazar, adding that the ailments were in various stages of healing, a sign of possible repeated abuse.

As of May 3, Child Protection Services have placed the child with another family member while having supervised visits with his mom and her boyfriend. However, on May 21, Salazar says the child was taken to a hospital in Dimmit County by his mother and her boyfriend, where medical personnel discovered four fractures in the legs.

“At that time,” the sheriff added, “the boy was unable to walk and had bruises on the vertex of his skull.”

According to authorities, the injuries could have possibly been a result of a grappling motion intended to cause “excruciating pain.”

The boy had to undergo surgery to avoid losing the use of his legs and remains hospitalized, according to Salazar.

Salazar stated Lauren and Garcia will probably also be charged in Dimmitt County as well.

It is also possible that charges could be brought against the family members who were supposed to be caring for the child when they allegedly handed him over to his attackers.

