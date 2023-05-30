Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texarkana inmate found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Texarkana was found unresponsive Sunday, May 28 around 2:45 a.m.

The U.S. Department of Justice says staff immediately started to perform life-saving measures and called for EMS personnel to respond. The inmate, Caleb Adams, 26, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The FBI was notified of the death.

Adams was sentenced in the Western District of Missouri to serve five years for child porn charges. He had been in jail at FCI Texarkana since Oct. 24, 2022. The DOJ says this is a low security facility that currently houses 1,033 male inmates.

NEWS IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck
Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs
Image of wrecked mini-bike on the scene.
Mini-bike driver struck by car on Hwy 31 in Tyler
Longview firefighter carrying bicycle away from the scene.
Driver arrested following hit-and-run with bicycle in Longview
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says

Latest News

The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
Texas House, Senate move quickly in special session
SFA Fatal Crash Hearing
SFA fatal crash hearing focuses on cell phone, person of interest
egg prices down
East Texans see egg prices drop following reduced demand
Texas House, Senate move quickly in special session
Gregg County to work with TxDOT in widening Hwy 31