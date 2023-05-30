Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Special election to replace expelled Bryan Slaton in Texas House set for Nov. 7

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk on the House floor at the state Capitol in Austin on April 25(Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune)
By Patrick Svitek
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (Texas Tribune) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Nov. 7 will be the date of a special election to fill the seat of disgraced former state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City.

The House voted to expel Slaton less than a month ago after an internal investigation found he had sex with a 19-year-old aide after getting her drunk.

The candidate filing deadline for the special election is Sept. 6, with early voting to start Oct. 23.

Nov. 7 is already the date of local elections across Texas, including the Houston mayoral contest.

The seat in House District 2 is solidly Republican and covers three rural counties in Northeast Texas.

At least five Republicans have already announced they are running — Jill Dutton, president of the Republican Women of Van Zandt; Heath Hyde, a Sulphur Springs lawyer; Brent Money, a Greenville lawyer; Doug Roszhart, vice chair of the Hunt County GOP; and Buck VanTrease, a veterinarian from Wills Point.

The House unanimously voted to expel Slaton on May 9. He was the first member of the Texas Legislature to be removed from office since 1927. Slaton submitted his resignation a day earlier, but the House moved forward with expulsion anyway.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Copyright 2023 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

