Rains prepares for state tournament

Sulpher Springs, Texas (KLTV) - Down the road in Sulphur Springs the Rains Lady Cat softball team were preparing themselves for another trip back to Austin. This will be the 4th time in the last 5 seasons that Rains has made it to the State Tournament. The Lady Cats lost in the 4A Semifinal in 2018 before winning the 3A title in 2019 and 2021.

Rains will have a send off for the softball team Tuesday Morning at 9 am at the high school. The Lady Cats will face Coahoma in the 3A Semifinal on Wednesday Afternoon at 1 pm. The winner of that game will play either Grandview or Santa Gertrudis Academy in the 3A State Championship Game on Thursday Afternoon at 1 pm.

