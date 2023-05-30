Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mini-bike driver struck by car on Hwy 31 in Tyler

Image of wrecked mini-bike on the scene.
Image of wrecked mini-bike on the scene.(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man on a mini-bike was hit by a car while crossing Hwy 31 in Tyler on Tuesday.

Tyler police responded to a call regarding a wreck on Hwy 31 at Eisenhower Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The crash involved a man on a mini-bike who was hit by a Honda SRV while crossing the highway. The driver of the Honda had failed to yield right-of-way, police said.

The mini-bike driver suffered a broken leg and was taken to a nearby hospital. According to police, the mini-bike was unregistered, and is not considered legal to operate on a highway.

No other injuries have been reported.

