Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck

By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died as a result of a wreck in Longview Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of Highway 259 and Fourth Street on Monday around 5 pm.

Longview Police say five vehicles were involved in the crash. The intersection was closed for about two hours while police investigated, and vehicles were removed. Names of the victims will be released after notification of the next of kin.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County
New Orleans Gardens
Longview’s ‘New Orleans Gardens’ owner explains plans to close
Fire broke out at Mount Pleasant Bowling Alley & Activity Center Monday morning.
Early morning fire damages Mount Pleasant bowling alley
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs

Latest News

Special Legislative Session
Gregg County to work with TxDOT in widening Hwy 31
Egg Prices Drop
SFA Fatal Crash Hearing