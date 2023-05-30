Longview police report 2 fatalities after 5-vehicle wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died as a result of a wreck in Longview Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of Highway 259 and Fourth Street on Monday around 5 pm.

Longview Police say five vehicles were involved in the crash. The intersection was closed for about two hours while police investigated, and vehicles were removed. Names of the victims will be released after notification of the next of kin.

