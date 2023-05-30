East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered afternoon and evening showers/thundershowers will be in the forecast for the rest of today and again tomorrow. Tomorrow’s chances will be less than today, where today’s chances are in the 40-50% range. As was the case yesterday, not everyone will see rain, but many will. Lesser chances for seeing the rain tomorrow. Thursday appears to be a fairly dry/warm day across East Texas. Friday, just a few showers/thundershowers are possible. Over the upcoming weekend, it appears that the chances for showers/thundershowers will increase to a 50/50 chance each day. Hopefully everyone will see some rain on Saturday and/or Sunday. Chances diminish early next week for any precipitation. We are not looking for much in the way of severe storms through the next week. Low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Have a great day.

