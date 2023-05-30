Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

PM Showers/Thundershowers Possible Today and Tomorrow
Afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers possible today and again tomorrow.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered afternoon and evening showers/thundershowers will be in the forecast for the rest of today and again tomorrow. Tomorrow’s chances will be less than today, where today’s chances are in the 40-50% range. As was the case yesterday, not everyone will see rain, but many will. Lesser chances for seeing the rain tomorrow. Thursday appears to be a fairly dry/warm day across East Texas. Friday, just a few showers/thundershowers are possible. Over the upcoming weekend, it appears that the chances for showers/thundershowers will increase to a 50/50 chance each day. Hopefully everyone will see some rain on Saturday and/or Sunday. Chances diminish early next week for any precipitation. We are not looking for much in the way of severe storms through the next week. Low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County
New Orleans Gardens
Longview’s ‘New Orleans Gardens’ owner explains plans to close
Fire broke out at Mount Pleasant Bowling Alley & Activity Center Monday morning.
Early morning fire damages Mount Pleasant bowling alley
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Leslie Venegas, 22
Tyler woman gets 20 years for dealing drugs

Latest News

PM showers/thundershowers possible today and tomorrow.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-30-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-30-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-30-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips