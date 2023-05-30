KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A duplex on Couch Street caught fire at about 2 a.m. Monday, destroying the residence and startling neighbors with a loud bang.

Firemen, police and EMS responded to a fire that broke out at a duplex in the 900 block of Couch Street.

A neighbor said she heard a loud bang, and when she went to investigate she saw the road blocked off with responders hard at work. They didn’t leave the scene until nearly 6 a.m., she said, noting that her neighbor was not home, but her dog thankfully made it out safe. The neighbor took care of the dog, and he was reuinted with his owner later in the day.

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Kilgore (Viewer photo)

