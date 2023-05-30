Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Driver arrested following hit-and-run with bicycle in Longview

A suspect was arrested after a hit-and-run incident involving a cyclist in Longview on Tuesday.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect was arrested after a hit-and-run incident involving a cyclist in Longview on Tuesday.

The Longview police and fire departments responded to a call around 10 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 80 and American Legion where a cyclist was struck by a red Kia. Police said the driver of the car continued on U.S. 80 after the crash, and was later stopped on Tryon Road and Hwy 259 north of Longview.

The driver was taken into custody, and the cyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries according to police.

