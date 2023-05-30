Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Como-Pickton softball team gets state sendoff

Como-Pickton is heading to Austin
Como-Pickton is heading to Austin(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Como-Pickton, Texas (KLTV) - This morning Lady Eagle fans lined up along State Highway 11 in Como to send the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles softball team to the State Tournament. Como-Pickton hasn’t been to the State Tournament since 1999 when they lost to Coahoma in the Semifinals. The Como-Pickton softball program has only been around since 1992. The Lady Eagles will take on Stamford in the 2A State Semifinal on Tuesday Night at 7 pm at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The winner of that game will play either Crawford or Weimar in the 2A State Championship Game on Wednesday Night at 7 pm.

