8 East Texas athletes participating in NCAA baseball tournament

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Eight East Texas athletes are listed on rosters spread across six teams participating in the NCAA baseball tournament.

Players for Sam Houston State, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M have advanced to the NCAA regionals.

The winning teams from each double-elimination regional will then move on to the super regionals. The winners from each super regional will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Below are the players representing East Texas and when their first game is, along with a short bio.

Austin Green of New Diana, junior infielder/outfielder for Texas Tech: noon Friday vs. UConn.

Green started 53 games Texas Tech in 2023. He batted .298 on the year and had 11 home runs and 55 RBI.

Heath Hood of White Oak, senior outfielder for Louisiana: 2 p.m. Friday vs. Texas

Hood started 62 games for the Cajuns in 2023. He batted .336 and had six home runs and 40 RBI.

Easton Loyd of Hallsville, sophomore second baseman for Sam Houston State: 8 p.m. Friday vs. Oregon State.

Loyd started in all but one of Sam Houston’s 57 games in 2023. He batted .279 and had seven home runs and 51 RBI.

Ben Penn of Hudson, junior catcher for Sam Houston State: 8 p.m. Friday vs. Oregon State.

Penn has played in three games for the Bearkats. He is 0-for-2 on the season.

Cooper Rawls of Hallsville, senior pitcher for Louisiana: 2 p.m. Friday vs. Texas

Rawls went 10-1 for the Cajuns in 2023. He had two saves and a 3.66 ERA.

Hagen Smith of Bullard, sophomore pitcher for Arkansas: 3 p.m. Friday vs. Santa Clara

Smith pitched in 16 games for the Razorbacks in 2023. He had an 8-1 record and 2.69 ERA. He also had two saves.

JD Thompson of Rusk, freshman pitcher for Vanderbilt: 8 p.m. Friday vs. Eastern Illinois

Thompson was 2-0 with a 5.73 ERA.

Wyatt Tucker of Douglass, junior pitcher for Texas A&M: 10 p.m. Friday vs. Cal-State Fullerton

Tucker posted a 3.75 ERA in 12 innings pitched for the Aggies in 2023.

