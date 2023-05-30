Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting

Charleston County, South Carolina, deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured five others.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

About two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County
Fire broke out at Mount Pleasant Bowling Alley & Activity Center Monday morning.
Early morning fire damages Mount Pleasant bowling alley
New Orleans Gardens
Longview’s ‘New Orleans Gardens’ owner explains plans to close
This weekend traditionally sees the highest rates for auto and water-related accidents.
Game wardens patrolling East Texas lakes on Memorial Day weekend
SFA becomes 14th affiliate of UT system

Latest News

A fire is seen in Kyiv after a Russian drone attack in the early hours of Tuesday.
As attacks on Kyiv continue, Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack
Pride month merchandise is displayed at a Target store Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville,...
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-30-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Afternoon storms likely today
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida