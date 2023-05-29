Tyler artist paints playful Azalea District pups as part of new downtown mural

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new mural is being painted near the downtown Tyler square, and one of the artists involved says her work is based on the Azalea District community experience.

Artist Emily Gora is one of several painters selected to complete a mural in downtown Tyler. She’s working on a wall between Mucho Burrito and the Bank of America ATM on S. College Avenue. A number of local artists have been chosen and given different sections of the wall, each about six by eight feet, to decorate with their chosen imagery. As a resident of the Azalea District, Gora said getting to know her neighbors by walking her dog (and meeting her neighbors’ dogs) has defined her experience. She’s chosen to paint the friendly pups she knows as a result. Each of her characters is based on one of her or her neighbors’ actual pets.

Gora hosts a casual TikTok stream of her work starting at 6:45 a.m. most mornings, so you can easily check in and follow her progress.

