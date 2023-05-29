Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Payne Springs firemen rescue frightened dog stuck in storm drain

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Firemen helped free a dog stuck in a storm drain after being frightened by fireworks Sunday night.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they received a call at about 6:50 a.m. Monday asking for help with a dog stuck in a drain. He had been stuck there overnight after being scared by fireworks.

Firemen said it took a little prying with a Halligan Bar, some digging by hand and a few treats to get the dog out. It was a long drain, so the dog had to low crawl his way toward them, but was not injured.

