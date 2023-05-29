Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County

(WSAW)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was declared deceased at the scene of a motorcycle wreck on US 80 on Sunday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report issued by Texas DPS, the driver of the motorcycle, Tommy Wayne Stites, 55, of Baytown, was driving west on US 80 at an unsafe speed when he veered of the roadway and struck a guardrail after he was unable to get through a curve in the roadway.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin HS senior Lance Modisette was one of the drivers involved in the crash.
2nd person has died of injuries from crash that killed Lufkin HS baseball player
Cotton Patch Cafe Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cotton Patch Cafe)
Cotton Patch Cafe in Tyler temporarily closed after kitchen fire
"We need an uncorrupt attorney general."
Former congressman Louie Gohmert shares thoughts on impeachment of AG Paxton
Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches. State lawmakers are one step closer to banning...
Texas lawmakers find consensus on bill banning diversity, equity and inclusion offices in public universities
This weekend traditionally sees the highest rates for auto and water-related accidents.
Game wardens patrolling East Texas lakes on Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

SFA becomes 14th affiliate of UT system
Tyler Celtic Festival
11th Tyler Celtic Festival brings community together in celebration
Cotton Patch Cafe Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cotton Patch Cafe)
Cotton Patch Cafe in Tyler temporarily closed after kitchen fire
Far from the huge panels of years ago, new units are much more compact, with easy-to-use...
Improved, compact solar devices offer East Texans severe weather solutions