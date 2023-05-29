One person dead in motorcycle wreck in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was declared deceased at the scene of a motorcycle wreck on US 80 on Sunday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report issued by Texas DPS, the driver of the motorcycle, Tommy Wayne Stites, 55, of Baytown, was driving west on US 80 at an unsafe speed when he veered of the roadway and struck a guardrail after he was unable to get through a curve in the roadway.

The investigation is still ongoing.

