Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible once again tomorrow afternoon and evening.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the afternoon and evening this Memorial Day. Not everyone will see rain today, but please have somewhere indoors that you can get to quickly in case any lightning gets too close. Remember that if you are close enough to hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning! Once the sun begins to set, any persisting rain will fizzle out and we’ll stay mostly dry for the remainder of the evening. Expect a similar forecast for our Tuesday, with a muggy and mild start in the middle 60s and highs in the middle 80s for most with the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and early evening. Other than an isolated daily shower or thundershower, skies look to trend mostly dry Wednesday through Friday. With drier conditions and extra sunshine, temperatures will trend warmer each day, placing highs for most near 90 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Better coverage of pop-up showers and thundershowers is expected over the weekend, and that will help knock our afternoon temperatures down a couple degrees. If you are planning anything outdoors for Saturday and Sunday, it might be a good idea to have an indoor “Plan B”.

