Longview Boy Scouts hold flag retirement ceremony for Memorial Day

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview organized a Memorial Day event featuring a flag retirement ceremony by Boy Scout Troop 201.

Gregg County residents attended a Memorial Day Ceremony held this morning at Teague Park in Longview. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano and Gregg County Precinct 2 Commissioner Ray Bostick, Jr., about the event.

Well over a hundred people were on hand honoring the fallen. The ceremony included a moving speech, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps. City and county officials said it’s important not only to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom but to make sure younger generations learn about their sacrifice.

“It’s not just the soldier that gave his life. There’s moms and dads, husbands, wives and children that are missing somebody because their father or their husband or their son was convicted enough to serve their country that they went all the way,” said Bostick.

