Early morning fire damages Mount Pleasant bowling alley

Fire broke out at Mount Pleasant Bowling Alley & Activity Center Monday morning.
Fire broke out at Mount Pleasant Bowling Alley & Activity Center Monday morning.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Fire broke out at Mount Pleasant Bowling Alley & Activity Center Monday morning, requiring three shifts of firemen to fully extinguish.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department said they were called to a structure fire in the 700 block of E. 16th Street at about 5:56 a.m. On arrival, crews found the building heavily involved with fire.

The fire was under control by about 6:30 a.m., and firemen said they then began an extensive overhaul. Nortex Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Justin Hargrove said response started out with A-shift, then rolled to B-shift with C-shift coming in on a call back.

“There is significant damage to the Venue but won’t know any more news until we can get inside and look for ourselves,” a representative from the business posted. “And yes! We will rebuild so you can have a fun place for your family, friends and kids to go to. We will keep you updated on the progress as we know more.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the scene, but no information on the cause of the fire is available at this time.

