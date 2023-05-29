Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Congressman Moran speaks at City of Tyler Memorial Day ceremony

The Men in Harmony chorus performs "The Mansions of the Lord" and "The Marines' Hymn," before Congressman Nathaniel Moran speaks.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler hosted a Memorial Day ceremony featuring performances by the East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus, the Civil Air Patrol as color guard, bagpiper Paul Watson and more.

The Civil Air Patrol posts the colors at the City of Tyler's Memorial Day ceremony, before the Men in Harmony chorus sings "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The Civil Air Patrol posted the colors in the park at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home to declare the opening of the city’s Memorial Day ceremony. The event featured several numbers by the Men in Harmony chorus, as well as a speech by Congressman Nathaniel Moran. Bagpiper Paul Watson joined the color guard to mark the beginning and end of the ceremony.

Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus performs "Proud to be an American" at the City of Tyler's Memorial Day ceremony, before Civil Air Patrol retires the colors.

