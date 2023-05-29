Congressman Moran speaks at City of Tyler Memorial Day ceremony
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler hosted a Memorial Day ceremony featuring performances by the East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus, the Civil Air Patrol as color guard, bagpiper Paul Watson and more.
The Civil Air Patrol posted the colors in the park at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home to declare the opening of the city’s Memorial Day ceremony. The event featured several numbers by the Men in Harmony chorus, as well as a speech by Congressman Nathaniel Moran. Bagpiper Paul Watson joined the color guard to mark the beginning and end of the ceremony.
