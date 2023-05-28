Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Like yesterday, clouds will roll in and build through the day making for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon. There is a slim chance for a shower or two this afternoon, but most (if not all) will stay dry today. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s, near 90-degrees. This evening, we cool into the 70s, and eventually the upper 60s overnight. Both this afternoon and tonight shouldn’t be too windy, with the highest gusts up to 10 mph.

For Monday, Memorial Day, we’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds, but also some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The clouds and chance for rain will keep afternoon temperatures a bit cooler tomorrow afternoon, but we should still make it to the mid 80s. With the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, though we are not expecting severe weather, make sure you’ve downloaded our free KLTV or KTRE weather app if you’re planning on being outdoors. You’ll be able to check live radar, see the hourly forecast, and view a 24-hour Futurecast with our app. Again, severe weather is not expected. The chance for rain will continue into Tuesday, then we may have a few dry days before our next shot at showers and storms late in the week. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

