Cotton Patch Cafe in Tyler temporarily closed after kitchen fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A deep fryer caught fire at the Cotton Patch Cafe in Tyler, causing the restaurant to close for the rest of the day.

The fire took place at about 3:45 p.m., and the Tyler Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the blaze, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaught said. He confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

A Cotton Patch representative said the restaurant will be closed for the remainder of Sunday, but hopes to reopen on Monday pending results of a health inspection.

