City of Bullard implements water conservation plan due to emergency maintenance

(ky3)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard has put their Stage 3 water conservation plan into effect due to emergency water well maintenance.

The City of Bullard issued a notice that a water conservation plan will be enacted due to emergency maintenance on a water well.

Residents with even-numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday and Thursday, while those with odd-numbered addresses are premitted Saturday and Wednesday. In both cases, watering is restricted to between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The notice says outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Violations may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500.

If you have any questions, the city asks you to contact the utility director at (903) 894-7223, ext. 110.

