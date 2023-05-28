Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
11th Tyler Celtic Festival brings community together in celebration

Tyler Celtic Festival
Tyler Celtic Festival(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Celtic Festival was held Sunday. Its main purpose is to celebrate not only Irish culture, but Scottish and Welsh culture as well.

The festival took place deep within the woods off of Highway 64, three miles from Chapel Hill High School.

“This is a family event, you know, really geared towards fun for the children,” said Market Director Tiffany Whitten. “We have the children’s highland games as well as the adults.”

The Tyler Celtic Festival changed locations this year due to outgrowing their last location.

“We really try to involve the children into getting up on the stage with the performers and really just have the time of their lives. There are special events where they can paint rocks; they can take home their own pet rock,” said Whitten.

The festival includes varied types of entertainment: storytelling, bag pipe players, arts and crafts, painting, hair braiding and an animal petting zoo.

The festival will continue on until May 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

