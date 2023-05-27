Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies and cool temperatures this morning, many of us waking up in the low 60s, even some in the upper 50s. We’ll warm into the upper 70s and low 80s by around lunchtime, holding onto the sunshine through the morning. This afternoon we’ll see a few clouds, with partly cloudy skies returning by late afternoon and evening. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s, nearing 90-degrees. For the evening, you can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the 70s, and eventually dropping into the mid 60s overnight.

Sunday will be a bit cloudier than today, but it will still be a warm day. Highs Sunday afternoon will be close to where they are today. There is a chance for a couple of showers Sunday afternoon, but it is nothing to cancel your plans over. We’ll have a more significant, but still low, chance for rain in the forecast on Monday, Memorial Day. I would still not cancel any outdoor plans scheduled for Monday, but make sure you’re mindful of the chance for rain in the forecast and have our free KTLV or KTRE weather app downloaded to your smartphone. You’ll be able to check live radar, see the hourly forecast, and view a 24-hour Futurecast with our app.

Highs for Memorial Day will be slightly cooler due to the increased cloud cover and the possibility for some showers, but it will still be warm - mid 80s. The chance for rain will continue through most of next week, though the chance on Wednesday and Thursday is questionable, it looks quite low but still worth making note of for now. Temperatures over the next week will run close to normal for late May, we’ll be in the upper 80s and low 90s for highs, and 60s for lows. Still now 100-degree days in sight - yet! Have a great Saturday!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.