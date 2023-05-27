Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a lovely first day of our holiday weekend with lots of sunshine and warm afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. Skies will remain dry this evening and temps will be mild in the lower 70s by 10 PM. Sunday starts off with a decent amount of sunshine and morning lows in the lower to middle 60s but be prepared for another quick warm up back into the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon. A stray shower or two will be possible later tomorrow, although coverage will remain quite limited and any rain that does form will be brief. There will be a better shot at showers and even a few thunderstorms on Monday (Memorial Day), especially during the afternoon. Don’t feel like you need to cancel any outdoor plans but be sure you have somewhere indoors to get to quickly in case any pop-up storms get a little too close. Remember, if you are close enough to hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning! We’ll see similar rain chances on Tuesday before PM showers become a bit spottier for the remainder of the week. Easterly winds return by next Thursday which will really slow down our warming trends, keeping mornings muggy and mild in the middle 60s, and afternoon highs warm in the middle to upper 80s.

