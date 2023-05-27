Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity builds 115th home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An open house was held Friday, welcoming the community in to tour the newest home that was built by volunteers of Northeast Texas Habitat for humanity.

“This particular home appraised for $190,000. She will be paying the cost of the home, not the retail, not the fair market value, that’s how we keep homes affordable,” said, LaJuan Gordon, CEO at Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.

The homeowner has already made a 1% down payment of $1,900.

“Every future homeowner is required to make that 1 % down payment, they work 250 volunteer hours, what we call sweat equity, and they are required to take 56 hours of new homeowner education,” said Gordon.

Gordan says Habitat for Humanity is also a mortgage company and will offer the homeowner zero interest on the mortgage.

“We’re excited for her! The houses we build are in partnership with the homeowners; they have the opportunity to choose all of their own finishes and the colors,” said Gordon.

The homeowner will officially close on the house next week and move in. The home was built from the ground up and includes two bedrooms, one bath, with a total of 1,075 square feet.

“Our homes are partially built by volunteers. We bring volunteers in for several weeks and they all work together; some of them have never worked on homes before,” said Gordon.

Gordon says homeowners are more likely to participate and become active members in the community living in affordable homes.

“Habitat builds houses, but Habitat is actually in the solution business. What we have discovered is that the single most effective way to help individuals with a hand up is to get them into safe, quality, affordable, homes,” said Gordon.

She says the goal is for the house to last for generations upon generations.

