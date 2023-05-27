Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches biker groups host wall wash event for veteran memorial

Nacogdoches wall wash
Nacogdoches wall wash(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Motorcycle clubs came together Saturday to wash the veteran memorial wall in Nacogdoches.

Dozens of members from Warrior Brotherhood as well as the Free Wheelers motorcycle club came across the state to be here today.

The veteran memorial wall is located outside of the Nacogdoches County Courthouse, and it honors local fallen veterans.

Sweeping, power washing and scrubbing were all done to make the memorial look its very best.

“We are a veteran motorcycle club. We’re vets helping vets, that’s our mission. And so, every single one of my brothers, my colors, has served this country. Some of us have had brothers that have fallen, so a way to keep them alive and a way for the community to keep them alive is to do something like this,” said Garid Thomas, Army e4 specialist and chapter sergeant with Warrior Brotherhood motorcycle club.

This is the first year they’ve hosted the event. The goal is to clean the area up for family, friends and the public to visit on Memorial Day to remember the fallen.

