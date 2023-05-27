Mark in Texas History: Old Redland School recognized for 1800s roots

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - Recently, a historical marker and old school bell were unveiled at the old Redland School.

Redland School, formerly known as Liberty School, was founded back in 1854 when settlers came to the Redland area of Angelina County. Sarah Stevens, the president of the alumni association for Redland, said the school district was started in several private homes.

After the Civil War, in 1903, the Redland property was purchased and the first school building was constructed.

“In 1924, it changed from Liberty School to Redland School, and that started the history of Redland Independent School District,” Stevens said.

During that year, enrollment began to grow, and more buildings were planned. The bell placed behind the historical marker is from one of those buildings.

In 1970, Redland ISD was consolidated with Lufkin ISD. Emily Hyatt, chairwoman of the Angelina County Historical Commission, said this historical marker will keep Redland ISD’s history alive.

“There’s been a school in this area since before the Civil War, and they have a very active alumni association, and they’ve worked really hard to make sure we don’t forget the history that happened here,” Hyatt said.

Lead Academy now owns the Redland property. Dayna Zbylot, administrator for Lead Academy, said they were contacted by the alumni about putting up a marker and were happy to have it in front of the school.

“I hope that the students, everyday when they either drive past it, walk past it, whatever that may be, that they would remember that there were people here long before them that established this place,” Zbylot said.

The journey to establish this marker began in 2017, and it is now a true mark in Texas history.

If you would like to check out the marker and the bell, they are located at 1108 Winston 8 Ranch Road in Lufkin.

