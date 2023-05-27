Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Mark in Texas History: Old Redland School recognized for 1800s roots

Recently, a historical marker and old school bell were unveiled at the old Redland School.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - Recently, a historical marker and old school bell were unveiled at the old Redland School.

Redland School, formerly known as Liberty School, was founded back in 1854 when settlers came to the Redland area of Angelina County. Sarah Stevens, the president of the alumni association for Redland, said the school district was started in several private homes.

After the Civil War, in 1903, the Redland property was purchased and the first school building was constructed.

“In 1924, it changed from Liberty School to Redland School, and that started the history of Redland Independent School District,” Stevens said.

During that year, enrollment began to grow, and more buildings were planned. The bell placed behind the historical marker is from one of those buildings.

The bell placed behind the historical marker is from one of the buildings constructed in 1924.
The bell placed behind the historical marker is from one of the buildings constructed in 1924.(KLTV)

In 1970, Redland ISD was consolidated with Lufkin ISD. Emily Hyatt, chairwoman of the Angelina County Historical Commission, said this historical marker will keep Redland ISD’s history alive.

“There’s been a school in this area since before the Civil War, and they have a very active alumni association, and they’ve worked really hard to make sure we don’t forget the history that happened here,” Hyatt said.

Lead Academy now owns the Redland property. Dayna Zbylot, administrator for Lead Academy, said they were contacted by the alumni about putting up a marker and were happy to have it in front of the school.

“I hope that the students, everyday when they either drive past it, walk past it, whatever that may be, that they would remember that there were people here long before them that established this place,” Zbylot said.

The journey to establish this marker began in 2017, and it is now a true mark in Texas history.

If you would like to check out the marker and the bell, they are located at 1108 Winston 8 Ranch Road in Lufkin.

“There’s been a school in this area since before the Civil War."
“There’s been a school in this area since before the Civil War."(KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
Andres Urrutia
State to pursue death penalty for Tyler man accused in murder of 17-year-old
Michael DeShaun Jackson
Longview police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Longview Economic Development Corporation
Longview plastic manufacturing plant to add 19 new full-time jobs

Latest News

central pollok
Angelina Co. 4th grader donates hair to freshman battling cancer
Blueberry Festival Preview
Nacogdoches leaders preview new additions to 33rd annual Blueberry Festival
Mineola ISD staff and children line up at the ground breaking event.
Mineola ISD breaks ground on first new campus in 40 years
An East Texas literary team recently won first place at the state competition for the second...
Groveton UIL Literary Criticism team wins 2nd consecutive state competition