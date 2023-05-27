Former congressman Louie Gohmert shares thoughts on impeachment of AG Paxton

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former East Texas congressman Louie Gohmert spoke on Paxton’s impeachment.

It’s not yet clear when the trial in the senate will happen, but Gohmert shared his thoughts on the developments Saturday afternoon. Gohmert ran against Paxton in the Republican primary for Texas attorney general last year.

“I was told that the reason that President Trump endorsed him is because Paxton assured him that I was not going to run against him, which you know, if you gotta lie to get somebody’s endorsement, you don’t deserve it,” Gohmert said. “But, he got it, and then Trump was very troubled later when he found out that I was actually running. He called me, but anyway, yeah, I stand by what I said. We need an uncorrupt attorney general, and we need somebody that will stand firm on the law and pursue those that don’t.”

The last time a public official was impeached in Texas was back in 1975.

