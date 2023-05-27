Former congressman celebrates Memorial Day with Tyler community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Congressman Louie Gohmert was a guest speaker at a ceremony at The Boulders at Lake Tyler Saturday to celebrate Memorial Day.

“How about living in a place where even the people that go by and vote stop and pay tribute to the flag? That’s just good people,” said Louie Gohmert.

“Any nation that fails to honor those who have sacrificed because of freedom for that country will not be free much longer. My four years in the army, we were not in combat, but I sure want to honor those who have been,” said Gohmert.

He spoke of helping get the World War Two memorial museum open after it was barricaded.

“I cut the tape; we swung it, and the bag pipe player in uniform led the way, and here came a hundred and fifty, most of them in wheelchairs, wheeling into the World War Two memorial, and once it was open, he was not able to close that back,” said Gohmert.

He said he went back the next day, and the barricades were back up.

“Park policewoman said, ‘Congressman, we have been ordered to keep police tape around, and I don’t have any more, so I’m just asking can you not cut it? I left a place here where you can just untie it and I’ll still have enough,’” said Gohmert.

Veteran Mike Ford was present to recognize the visitors.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. If this generation today could understand that it’s not free, it cost. Not everything is a handout. Freedom and liberty are certainly not handouts. The price for them is high,” said Ford.

A World War Two veteran, Ardene Hendley, who served at Guadalcanal in the 230th Corporal Port Company, was present.

“I’m real good, and I’m happy to do this because it was a blessing to my life, and all I did, and I saved some lives,” said Hendley.

