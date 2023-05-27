Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2nd person has died of injuries from crash that killed Lufkin HS baseball player

Lufkin HS senior Lance Modisette was one of the drivers involved in the crash.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver involved in a crash that killed a Lufkin High School baseball player and injured two people has died.

May 19 at 4:05 p.m., a 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling northbound was struck at a hill crest while attempting to turn into a private driveway on U.S. Highway 259, approximately 11 miles north of Nacogdoches, according to a DPS report. The report said the oncoming car was suspected to be traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with the Toyota, and rolled multiple times. A third car struck the debris from the crash. Nacogdoches Constable Roger Dudley said both vehicles directly involved left the road entirely, and ended up in the woods.

Sherry Byrd Randall, 71, of Nacogdoches, was the driver of the Toyota, DPS said. She was taken to Nacogdoches Medical Center and treated for her injuries the day of the crash, but died on May 27.

