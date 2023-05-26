Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas triathlete determined to bounce back after major injury

By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 26, 2023
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An auto-bicycle accident on a country road leaves two cyclists injured, one of them a rising triathlon star.

On Wednesday, professional triathlete Elliot Bach of Marshall and a friend were doing cycling training along Farm to Market Road 449 between Hallsville and Marshall, when the pair was struck from behind by a pickup. The driver did stop, and soon emergency crews were on the way. Elliot’s friend had more minor injuries, but Bach suffered extensive injuries, including broken ribs, a fractured collar bone, damaged vertebrae, and most significantly, damaged tendons in his left knee.

Hospitalized in Tyler, Bach is looking at months of recovery, and the loss of numerous events he was to have competed in.

Despite this, he tells KLTV’s Bob Hallmark, from his hospital bed, that he will recover and be back competing.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Bach’s medical bills, found by clicking here.

Elliot Bach of Marshall
WebXtra: East Texas triathlete determined to bounce back after major injury
Gregg County cancels jury duty for week of May 30
Video of a large waterspout was captured off the coast of Islamadora, Florida.
WATCH: Huge waterspout captured off Islamadora