WATCH: Video shows school bus and tanker truck crash

By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A video given to WIS by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and tanker truck crashed into each other.

The crash happened in Gilbert on Thursday, a rural town located in the Midlands of South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said 10 children were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Lexington Medical Center reported at least 17 children and one adult arrived at the hospital with injuries related to the crash. The medical center said they’re all in stable condition.

WIS is working to find out more information from Lexington County School District One.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

