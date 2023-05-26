Steak and berry salad with homemade vinaigrette dressing by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When warm weather rolls around, many of us like to lighten up our meals by incorporating salads. We also like to get the grill nice and hot to cook a steak or two. This recipe incorporates both of those delicious ideas into one filling dinner salad.

Steak and berry salad with homemade vinaigrette dressing

Ingredients:

10 ounce container mixed salad greens (I like to make sure the blend I buy contains baby spinach and/or arugula)

1 pint of strawberries, sliced

1 cup blueberries

1 cup blackberries

1/2 cup crumbled Feta or Bleu cheese (If you don’t like these, just chop up some fresh mozzarella)

1 cup chopped toasted walnuts or pecans, or sliced almonds

12 to 16 ounces cooked steak (this is a great way to use any leftover steak, or grill some just for this recipe, if you prefer. You an also cook it on the stovetop in a skillet that has been coated with olive oil and heated to medium hot. Steaks should sizzle when they are placed in the skillet, and then cooked to your preferred doneness.)

Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1 clove garlic, smashed and mince

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Add dressing ingredients to a small mixing bowl or jar and whisk or shake until well blended. Let it sit while you prepare the salad.

For the salad:

In a large salad bowl, first toss in the salad greens, (If you want to dress the whole salad, drizzle some of the dressing over it now, and toss the greens well. Then continue with the other additions.)

Next, add the berries, nuts, and cheese. Toss.

Add the cooked, thinly-sliced steak to the top of the salad, nestling it down into the salad.

Serve in individual bowls and enjoy.

