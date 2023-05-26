Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting

Michael DeShaun Jackson
Michael DeShaun Jackson(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a man they say is responsible for Thursday’s fatal shooting.

Michael DeShaun Jackson, 42, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail Friday morning on a charge of murder with a $250,000 bond.

Jackson is accused of shooting Martin King, 45, of Longview, in the 1300 block of Twelfth Street in Longview around 11:25 a.m. Thursday.

The case remains under investigation and police ask anyone with relevant information to please contact Longview Police Department detectives at 903-237-1110.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Longview police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Suspect detained in fatal Longview shooting
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
Corey Evans
Tyler man accused of leaving children in abysmal living conditions pleads guilty
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Tyler woman who forged her way to contract on $1.2M home pleads guilty

Latest News

East Texas Ag News: Managing summer weeds
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-26-23
Friday’s Weather: Another nice day
Dog on the streets.
Dog dumping leads to overcrowding, euthanization in Smith County
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton