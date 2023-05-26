Longview police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a man they say is responsible for Thursday’s fatal shooting.

Michael DeShaun Jackson, 42, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail Friday morning on a charge of murder with a $250,000 bond.

Jackson is accused of shooting Martin King, 45, of Longview, in the 1300 block of Twelfth Street in Longview around 11:25 a.m. Thursday.

The case remains under investigation and police ask anyone with relevant information to please contact Longview Police Department detectives at 903-237-1110.

