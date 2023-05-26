Longview plastic manufacturing plant to add 19 new full-time jobs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A plastic manufacturing plant in Longview is set to expand with a capital investment of $2.8 million.

The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a Dallas Plastics, LLC., facility.

The company said the Longview plant was chosen after reviewing all options. “Longview has been home to one of our plants for years, and we are excited to continue working with LEDCO and the City of Longview to expand this location,” Dallas Plastics CFO Ken Colbey said. “We appreciate all of the assistance provided, which made Longview the clear choice for this project for both Dallas Plastics and the community.”

The Jordan Valley Road facility in West Longview, which manufactures blown polyethylene film products, will be expanded with a capital investment of $2.8 million, including the addition of material storage space, more production equipment and 19 new full-time jobs.

“For decades, Dallas Plastics has participated in the economy, industry and life of Longview,” said Mayor Andy Mack. “It is always encouraging when companies see their future here and make investments that will impact our community for years to come.”

LEDCO President and CEO Wayne Mansfield commented on the role of the board in this process. “LEDCO’s Business Retention & Expansion program allows us to identify and assist existing industries when they are competing for corporate investments. Longview has worked hard to create and maintain a positive business climate to secure the corporate investments necessary to grow our manufacturing base. Congratulations to the Dallas Plastics team on this expansion.”

Dallas Plastics is headquartered in Mesquite and has presence in Longview, Texas; Wentzville, Missouri; Orange, Massachusetts; and Montreal. They serve medical, food and industrial end markets.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.