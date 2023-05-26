Longview Lobos 1 win from state after playoff victory against Reedy Lions

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Lobos bested the Lions in their home playoff game with a score of six to five on Thursday.

Game two is scheduled for Saturday, and if the Lobos win again, they’re headed to the state tournament. It’s been an exciting season for the Lobos, after rallying to force a third match against Corsicana in game two. They pulled ahead in game three, putting them the furthest they’ve advanced since 1954.

The Lobos now ready up for the last game to stand between them and the state UIL tournament.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.