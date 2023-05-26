Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County cancels jury duty for week of May 30

(wabi)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
From Press Release

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of May 30th.

Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is cancelling jury duty for the week.

“Anyone with a summons dated Tuesday, May 30, 2023 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve but they do not have to appear next week,” said Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.

