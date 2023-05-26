Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Another nice day

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another mild start with fair skies and temperatures in the 60s.  This afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.  Expect winds to stay light and somewhat variable in direction.  Mostly sunny skies continue into the weekend with warm conditions.  A few more clouds arrive Monday for Memorial Day.  By Monday afternoon, a few thunderstorms will pop up around East Texas and at least a slight chance for rain may continue off and on for most of next week.

