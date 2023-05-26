Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! We had an absolutely beautiful day today with mostly sunny skies and temps right where they should be for this time of year, in the middle 80s. Thankfully, this pleasant weather continues well into the holiday weekend as well! Another comfy and mild start is expected tomorrow in the middle 60s before ample sunshine warms us back into the middle 80s for our Saturday afternoon. We will enjoy some pleasant and sunny weather for Sunday as well with more sunshine and warm afternoon highs remaining in the middle to upper 80s. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible on Memorial Day, so be sure to keep the umbrella and First Alert Weather App handy if you have any outdoor plans set in place. Showers and a few thundershowers will have a bit more coverage on Tuesday, then the forecast sets up for a copy and paste kind of cycle with limited PM rain possible for the remainder of next week and warm afternoon highs in the middle 80s for each afternoon. Enjoy this lovely weather while it is here, but don’t forget where you put the umbrella.

