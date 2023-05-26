Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Plenty of sunshine and dry weather for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered PM rain possible on Memorial Day.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! We had an absolutely beautiful day today with mostly sunny skies and temps right where they should be for this time of year, in the middle 80s. Thankfully, this pleasant weather continues well into the holiday weekend as well! Another comfy and mild start is expected tomorrow in the middle 60s before ample sunshine warms us back into the middle 80s for our Saturday afternoon. We will enjoy some pleasant and sunny weather for Sunday as well with more sunshine and warm afternoon highs remaining in the middle to upper 80s. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible on Memorial Day, so be sure to keep the umbrella and First Alert Weather App handy if you have any outdoor plans set in place. Showers and a few thundershowers will have a bit more coverage on Tuesday, then the forecast sets up for a copy and paste kind of cycle with limited PM rain possible for the remainder of next week and warm afternoon highs in the middle 80s for each afternoon. Enjoy this lovely weather while it is here, but don’t forget where you put the umbrella.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Longview police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Suspect detained in fatal Longview shooting
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
Corey Evans
Tyler man accused of leaving children in abysmal living conditions pleads guilty
Mary Morgan Strobel is in the Smith County Jail on $100K bond.
Tyler woman who forged her way to contract on $1.2M home pleads guilty

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-26-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-26-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-26-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-26-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-26-23